On Sunday, the NBA world received a jolt when it was revealed that Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley was under investigation by the NBA for potential involvement in gambling on games and prop bets. Now, the latest intel shows that the period of Beasley's career under investigation occurred when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

“At least one prominent U.S. sportsbook detected unusually heavy betting interest on Beasley's statistics beginning around January 2024,” reported ESPN's Shams Charania, citing a report from David Purdum.

One game in particular that caught the attention of federal investigators was a game between the Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers in late January of that year.

“The odds on Beasley recording fewer than 2.5 rebounds moved significantly at sportsbooks before the game, shortening from around +120 to around -250 due to a surge of action on the under,” reported Charania. “Beasley finished with six rebounds, and the bets that were deemed unusual lost.”

Beasley's attorney has since spoken on his client's behalf.

“An investigation is not a charge,” he said, per ESPN. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.”

A huge developing story

Gambling has been a hot topic of debate in the NBA world over the last few years, with former Toronto Raptors big man Jontay Porter finding himself as the poster child for what happens when the league catches you participating in betting on games.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has also come under investigation but nothing has come of that since it was announced.

Beasley had a relatively down year with the Bucks in 2023-24 but was resurgent in 2024-25 with the Pistons, becoming one of the leading candidates for the league's Sixth Man of the Year trophy.

At this point, the investigation is ongoing, and as Beasley's attorney mentioned, no charges have been filed.

Beasley is slated to hit free agency beginning in a few days, and it remains to be seen how the investigation may affect that.