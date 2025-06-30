The Detroit Pistons' offseason likely has not gone according to plan primarily because Malik Beasley is under federal investigation for allegations of gambling.

ESPN reported on Sunday that federal authorities are investigating Beasley, who played this past season with the Pistons, for allegations related to the 2023-24 season, when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks. Beasley and Detroit had reportedly been negotiating a three-year $42 million contract, which has effectively been put on ice while the investigation plays out.

As a result, the Pistons have money to spend this offseason that they otherwise would not have had if they re-signed Beasley like they reportedly planned. And Bill Simmons thinks that makes Detroit very, very interesting as free agency approaches.

“Now Detroit is going to have like $17 million, and then if they can trade some contracts, they can probably get to 20 [million], maybe even 25 [million] if someone took [Simone] Fontecchio. And all of a sudden, they’re probably the biggest suitor out of all these dudes,” Simmons said on his podcast.

Article Continues Below

Simmons specifically mentioned Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ty Jerome as well as Dorian Finney-Smith and Guerschon Yabusele as potential fits for the Pistons' roster and cap situation.

Alexander-Walker just completed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and would seem in line for a pay bump, possibly even to the nontaxpayer midlevel exception of $14.1 million.

Jerome, despite a rough postseason, is also likely due for an upgrade in his new deal; he made $2.56 million last year while averaging a career-high 12.5 points with 43.9% 3-point shooting.

Detroit, while almost certainly blindsided by the situation, has the potential to take a leap next season. After improving their record by 30 wins and finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons could realistically vault into the top four in the East in 2025-26, especially with the major injuries that will affect the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Indiana Pacers.

The brightest star in Detroit is undoubtedly Cade Cunningham, who broke through this past season for his first All-Star and All-NBA selection. He averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists at age 23. The Pistons are also expected to get back Jaden Ivey, who was the Pistons' second-leading scorer before suffering a broken left fibula in December.