The Detroit Pistons unleashed the wrath of a thousand suns on Tuesday night as they picked the Chicago Bulls apart bit by bit in a thorough 132-92 demolition. The game was so lopsided that the Pistons owned a 71-29 lead at the half, leaving nothing to chance as they earned their 28th win of the season in 54 games. And one of the biggest catalysts in the Pistons' victory was Malik Beasley, who continued his gunslinging ways in their biggest win of the season.

Beasley, despite coming off the bench, ended up leading the team in scoring courtesy of an excellent night from beyond the arc. The 28-year-old guard made seven of his 10 three-point attempts, and in so doing, he became the Pistons' all-time leader for made threes in a single season, with 212 — a major accomplishment with 28 games remaining in the season.

The previous record-holder for the Pistons was Saddiq Bey, who made 211 triples during the 2021-22 season. Beasley and Bey are the only two players in franchise history to cross the 200-triple mark for a single season, with Allan Houston (191 made threes during the 1995-96 season), Blake Griffin (189, 2018-19), and Chauncey Billups (184, 2005-06) rounding out the top five.

When the Pistons signed Beasley this past offseason, there wasn't much fanfare. Beasley, after all, was coming off a solid, if a bit uninspiring, season with the Milwaukee Bucks. But he has been the floor-spacer that Cade Cunningham and company have sorely needed, and it's not a stretch to say that he's been one of the biggest factors that have contributed to the Pistons' return to relevancy.

Beasley is currently posting the best season of his career since the 2020-21 campaign, and he seems to have found a home in the Motor City — making him well worth the $6 million contract he signed with the Pistons.

Pistons pick the Bulls apart

The Bulls stood little chance on Tuesday night, with the Pistons putting their collective feet on the gas pedal from the onset. It did help that the Bulls couldn't buy a bucket to save their lives, but the Pistons took full advantage of their opponent's struggles en route to their most dominant win of the season.

This Pistons team is legit; they have a 28-26 record, which is good for the sixth spot in the East at the moment — qualifying them for an outright playoff spot if the season ended today. This development is nothing short of phenomenal for a team that finished with a 14-68 record last season.