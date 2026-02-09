The Detroit Pistons have been the best team in the Eastern Conference this season, and every player in the rotation has pitched in to some extent for their success. One of those players is Daniss Jenkins, who has played several roles this season for the Pistons, as he's started at times and also come off the bench.

Recently, the Pistons signed Jenkins to a two-year contract after he was on a two-way deal. Many were excited for Jenkins, including his college coach, Rick Pitino, who shouted him out on social media.

“Congrats to my guy [Daniss Jenkins]. No one is more deserving!” Jenkins wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Pitino may take some of the credit for noticing the talent that Jenkins possessed, as he had him as a point guard at both Iona and St. John's. Jenkins was big for St. John's on and off the court, and that goes to show what kind of person he is and why Pitino liked him so much.

Article Continues Below

Jenkins has played a nice role for the Pistons this season, as he's currently averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting 39% from the three-point line. Outside of his shooting, he's been a reliable perimeter defender, which has led him to stay on the court as well.

The Pistons didn't make many moves at the trade deadline, and the biggest thing they did was acquire another shooter in Kevin Huerter. He'll be a nice addition to the team, and it's safe to say they have the depth on their team to compete late into the season, going into the playoffs.

If the Pistons can stay healthy, it would not be a surprise to see them make a run in the playoffs, and Jenkins would be a big part of the reason why.