With the Detroit Pistons dealing with having league-best expectations this season, the team is looking to make noise as each player is bringing a different quality to the team, even going down to the two-way players. Pistons two-way player Daniss Jenkins has been impressing this season for the team, as he's been rewarded with Sunday's news of signing a standard contract.

According to Shams Charania, Detroit is signing Jenkins to a “two-year contract,” which includes a team option for the 2026-27 season. Jenkins is currently in his second season in the NBA, as he is 24 years old, looking to make a name for himself in the league.

“The Detroit Pistons are signing two-way guard Daniss Jenkins to a two-year contract, with a team option for 2026-27, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Pistons and Jenkins' agent, Derek Jackson of UNLTD Sports Group, negotiated the new deal using part of the team's bi-annual exception.”

The Pistons waived a veteran to make room for Daniss Jenkins

So far this season, Jenkins has been averaging 8.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the field to go along with 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. The move made by the Pistons with Jenkins, it will lead to the team cutting Dario Saric after he was acquired via the Jaden Ivey deal this past trade deadline, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“After signing Daniss Jenkins to a two-year contract, the Pistons are expected to waive Dario Saric, league sources told [ClutchPoints],” Siegel wrote on X.

Detroit is at a 38-13 record, which puts them first in the Eastern Conference. In the last win over the New York Knicks on Friday, Jenkins scored 18 points in 18 minutes. Jenkins looks to prove the Pistons' decision was worth it as the next game comes on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.