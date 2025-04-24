The Detroit Pistons are preparing for Game 3 of their first-round series against the New York Knicks, and after tying the series at 1-1 with a win at Madison Square Garden in Game 2, Tobias Harris was asked if this year's Knicks team is a bit different personality wise than the one he played against last year in the first round with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It's a different dynamic for sure. That's all I'm gonna say,” Tobias Harris said with a smirk after a pause, according to Barbara Barker of Newsday.

It has been a popular narrative that the Knicks this season lack the edge that they had a year ago. Players like Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo are not on the team anymore, along with Julius Randle, who was out with an injury for that playoff series last year against the 76ers. Joining this year for the Knicks are Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, who were brought in via trades.

The Knicks lost Hartenstein through no fault of their own, as he was offered much more money than they were allowed to by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Randle was packaged with DiVincenzo in a trade for Towns, and Randle's expiring contract in addition to the Knicks having a hole at center with the departure of Hartenstein was a motivator for that deal.

As a result, the identity of the Knicks has changed, as they have much more upside offensively this season. But that has impacted the defensive end of the floor as well, and some view the team as not as ‘tough' this year. It is clear that the Pistons and Harris are noticing that and trying to take advantage.

The Pistons will look to pounce on the momentum they got with their Game 2 win, hoping to take a lead in the series on home court in Game 3.