Cade Cunningham shook off a late injury concern against the Washington Wizards to enter Kobe Bryant territory. The Detroit Pistons star hit a shot total that mirrors the late NBA legend in the 137-135 overtime victory.

Cunningham shot 45 times from the floor — joining Bryant as one of four players to shoot that many attempts in a game per StatMuse. He nailed 14 of those tries, but culminated in an astonishing 46 points.

The young Pistons star even hit a new NBA high before the 8:30 mark of the fourth quarter.

Cade Cunningham has 36 field goal attempts with 8:37 remaining in Pistons-Wizards 😳 It's the most FGAs in the NBA this season. pic.twitter.com/a1GJmz46tw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

But he also hit a league first after completing his scoring outburst.

Cade Cunningham vs Washington: 46 PTS

12 REB

11 AST

5 STL

2 BLK The first player in NBA history with those numbers in a single game. pic.twitter.com/HYUpnyJjB7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 11, 2025

Cunningham has yet to enter his prime years as a young 24-year-old out of Oklahoma State. But he looked every bit like the top overall pick the Pistons made him to be back in 2021.

Cade Cunningham joined another feat outside of Kobe Bryant in Pistons win

Turns out the “Black Mamba” wasn't the only revered NBA name Cunningham became linked too after the epic overtime win.

With his triple double, he also enters Michael Jordan territory.

CADE CUNNINGHAM TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN DETROIT'S OT WIN VS. WASHINGTON 🔥 46 POINTS

12 REBOUNDS

11 ASSISTS

5 STEALS He joins Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history with 40+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ AST and 5+ STL in a single game👏 (h/t @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/IDw7FH75RH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 11, 2025

Cunningham has come into his own as a strong finisher for the Pistons. He dropped 24 of his 26 points to close out the 111-108 win over Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

His own head coach J.B. Bickerstaff now says big Cunningham nights have become a “routine” thing in Detroit. Adding to reporters post game after the win over Philly: “He's elite when the game is on the line. There's not many people in this league that can do things that he does.”

The point guard did it again with the game going an extra period. This time hitting marks the legendary Bryant and Jordan once hit.