On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls will take on the Detroit Pistons. However, two of the best players on each side might not be hitting the floor.

Josh Giddey and Cade Cunningham are officially listed as questionable on the NBA Injured List. Specifically, Giddey is battling an ankle injury sustained during the Bulls' 128-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday.

Most notably, it came as a result of a viral crossover moment by De'Andre Hunter.

Meanwhile, Cunningham is dealing with a contusion on his left hip stemming from a hard fall against the Washington Wizards on Monday. A game in which the Pistons came out on top 137-135 in overtime.

Currently, the Bulls are 6-4 and on a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Pistons are 9-2. Giddey is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Conversely, Cunningham is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Among the other Bulls players on the NBA Injured List are Coby White and Zach Collins. White is out with a calf injury sustained during the preseason, and Collins is out due to a fracture in his left scaphoid.

For the Pistons, Tobias Harris (right ankle sprain), Jaden Ivey (arthroscopy of the right knee), and Marcus Sasser (impingement on right hip) are each listed as out. Meanwhile, Isiah Stewart was listed as doubtful due to a sprained left ankle. Also, Jalen Duren is listed as probable while battling a right ankle sprain.

The Bulls/Pistons rivalry is one of the fiercest in the NBA

Since the late 1980s, the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons have duked it out. There is a tremendous amount of pride at stake for either side. In many ways, it is the equivalent of the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry in football, where there is no love lost.

Obviously, what catapulted that bitterness was Michael Jordan taking on the Bad Boys during the playoffs.

Those tensions between both sides still linger to this day.