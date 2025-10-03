Inside the NBA has been a staple on TNT for decades, but with ESPN now holding the rights, fans have been waiting to see how the transition will play out. Charles Barkley has been especially vocal about his skepticism, questioning whether ESPN would give the show the freedom it needs. After a recent meeting with executives, though, Barkley says those worries are easing, per AwfulAnnouncing.

The Hall of Famer told Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett that ESPN assured him and his fellow panelists that two key elements of the show will remain untouched. “They said they’re not going to make us throw it to the local affiliates when we’re on ABC, and then they said, when we’re on ESPN, they’re not going to rush us off to go to SportsCenter,” Barkley explained. “Which is the only two things we were really concerned with.”

Charles Barkley says ESPN promised not to rush 'Inside the NBA' off-air: 'We always go to 2 a.m.'

Barkley’s faith in ESPN growing

For Barkley, the promise of time is non-negotiable. Inside the NBA thrives because it breathes. The crew often stretches coverage deep into the night, with Barkley noting, “We always go to 2 in the morning. They said they’re going to give us time.” That reassurance has made him far more optimistic about the move.

The show’s journey to ESPN was anything but smooth. Turner Sports lost the NBA’s broadcast rights in a bidding war with NBC and Amazon Prime, leaving ESPN to swoop in. Barkley did not hide his frustration with how TNT handled the process, saying he learned about the deal through ESPN contacts rather than from his own employer. “How unprofessional is that?” he asked in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Despite his rocky start, Barkley now sounds more at ease. He still wants to protect the show’s unique chemistry, the very thing that turned Inside the NBA into one of the most beloved programs in sports media. But he also knows the crew will be fine either way. “Listen, it cannot not work out. We’re going to get paid, no matter what,” he said with a grin.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, fans are eager to see how ESPN puts its stamp on Inside the NBA. For now, Barkley’s update suggests viewers can relax knowing the essence of the show remains intact.