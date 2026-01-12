Jalen Johnson continues to soar for the Atlanta Hawks—literally and figuratively.

The Hawks' trading of Trae Young to the Washington Wizards signaled that Johnson is now the face of the franchise.

On Sunday, he led the Hawks to their third straight win after trouncing the Golden State Warriors, 124-111, at Chase Center. Johnson tallied 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.

He also had a highlight play after flying in for a huge dunk in the second quarter, which wowed the crowd.

Did that remind you of Dominique Wilkins or what? Or maybe Josh Smith?

The high-flying Johnson is having a breakout campaign and could earn his first-ever nod to the All-Star Game. He is averaging career-highs of 23.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on top of 1.3 steals. He has also tallied several triple-doubles, showcasing his much-improved versatility.

Johnson was having a coming-out party last season when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in January. He only suited up in 36 games.

Now, he is back with a vengeance, as he continues to prove that he is worth every penny of the five–year, $150 million contract extension he signed in 2024.

The 24-year-old Johnson is at the forefront of the Hawks' vision for the future. As he makes the leap, along with Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta will be a problem in the league in the coming years.

Alexander-Walker had a team-high 24 points and three steals against the Warriors. Daniels added 11 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, while Okongwu contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Hawks will gun for their fourth straight victory when they go up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.