The New York Mets suffered a 7-5 loss to the Houston Astros in a spring training matchup on Saturday. Unfortunately, one outfielder on the roster was forced to leave the contest early due to a knee injury, sparking concern for his availability for Opening Day.

During an in-game interview, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Mike Tauchman, who is 35 years old, is dealing with soreness in his left knee, per SNY. Trainers are looking at Tauchman's knee, and the club will have to provide more information at a later time.

“Yeah, I don't have much as of right now,” said Mendoza. “[Tauchman] came in and complained about the left knee. There's some soreness there. So, trainers are going to take a look at him right now and see what we're dealing with.”

Mike Tauchman left the game after citing soreness in his left knee Mets trainers are examining him now, per Carlos Mendoza pic.twitter.com/6UfudpoDoz — SNY (@SNYtv) March 21, 2026

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Mike Tauchman signed a minor league contract with the Mets this offseason. It was a decision that gave the soon-to-be nine-year veteran a chance to compete for a roster spot in the majors. However, with a knee injury derailing his playing time late in spring training, his future with the club now seems up in the air.

He joined the Mets after playing for the Chicago White Sox in 93 games last season. Mike Tauchman played well in his opportunities, finishing the 2025 campaign with a .263 batting average and .356 OBP while recording 88 hits, nine home runs, and 40 RBIs. Tauchman was competing for a backup role in New York in spring training.

With a knee injury popping up just days before Opening Day, Tauchman's status will remain questionable for now. The Mets will likely reveal more information about his official status in the coming days.