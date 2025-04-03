The Golden State Warriors will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Jonathan Kuminga is questionable on the team's injury report due to a right pelvic contusion.

Here's everything we know about Kuminga's injury and playing status vs. the Lakers.

Jonathan Kuminga injury report vs. Lakers

Kuminga injured his pelvis while taking a hard fall during Sunday's 148-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors listed him as questionable for Tuesday's 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies before ruling him out. Another questionable tag indicates the team is still managing his injury but he will have a chance to suit up vs. the Lakers.

Kuminga has averaged 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 46/32/67 shooting splits while playing a reserve role for Golden State this season. The former No. 7 pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Warriors have won their last three games since welcoming Stephen Curry back from a pelvic injury. The two-time MVP went off for 52 points on 16-of-31 shooting from the field and 12-of-20 from three with 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals during the Memphis win.

Golden State is 19-5 since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Steve Kerr's squad ranks sixth in offense, first in defense and third in net rating (9.7) during that span.

The Warriors are fighting to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. There is a logjam at the bottom of the playoff picture as the regular season winds down. Golden State sits in fifth place at 44-31, a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies with seven remaining.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are tied with the Denver Nuggets but sit in third place due to a tiebreaker. Los Angeles has posted a 3-3 record since welcoming LeBron James back from a groin injury. The four-time MVP is probable for Thursday's game.

So, regarding whether Jonathan Kuminga is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the Warriors shouldn't rush the 22-year-old back from his injury with the playoffs approaching. However, with the regular season nearing its close, each game is gaining more importance for playoff seeding.

Warriors injury report

Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Pelvic; Contusion

Gary Payton II: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Thumb Ligament; Partial Tear

Lakers injury report

LeBron James: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Groin; Strain

Maxi Kleber: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Foot; Surgery Recovery