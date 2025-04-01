The Golden State Warriors will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. Jonathan Kuminga is questionable on the team's injury report due to a right pelvic contusion.

Here's everything we know about Kuminga's injury and playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Jonathan Kuminga injury status vs. Grizzlies

Kuminga has been tending to an ankle injury. However, he appeared on the Warriors' injury report with a pelvic contusion after taking a hard fall during Sunday's 148-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs. A questionable tag indicates the 22-year-old is managing an injury but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Grizzlies.

Kuminga has averaged 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 46/32/67 shooting splits while playing a reserve role for Golden State this season. The Warriors have won their last two games after welcoming Stephen Curry back from a two-game absence due to a pelvic contusion.

Tuesday's matchup will have significant playoff seeding ramifications. Golden State sits in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, a half-game behind the Grizzlies in fifth and a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in.

Meanwhile, Memphis has posted a 9-15 record over its last 24 games with Ja Morant missing an extended period. The Grizzlies stunned the NBA world on Friday by firing head coach Taylor Jenkins. They've lost their last two games following the decision, with Tuomas Iisalo serving as interim head coach.

Memphis will be on the second night of a back-to-back vs. Golden State after Monday's 117-103 home loss to the Boston Celtics.

So, regarding whether Jonathan Kuminga is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the Warriors should prioritize the forward's long-term health with the playoffs approaching. However, a win on Tuesday would be a massive step towards securing a top-six seed in the West playoff picture.

Warriors injury report

Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Pelvic; Contusion

Gary Payton II: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Thumb Ligament; Partial Tear

Grizzlies injury report

(Not yet submitted)