Watching Stephen Curry is a one-of-a-kind basketball experience. In the Golden State Warriors' biggest game of the season, the two-time MVP erupted for 52 points on 12 3-pointers, leading the Dubs to a 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry had a sizzling true shooting percentage of 75.3%, while also adding in 10 rebounds, eight rebounds, and five steals. It was Curry's fourth game with 12 or more made threes and his 27th game with 10 or more three-pointers.

After the game, fans reacted to another signature performance from the greatest shooter in NBA history.

The last two weeks of March were rough for Curry. He missed two games at the start of this road trip with a pelvic contusion after a scary fall versus Toronto. And in his last four games, Curry was only averaging 18.2 points on 46.7% shooting from the field. But in an important matchup with huge playoff implications, Curry came through for the Dubs once again.

Despite the jubilation surrounding Curry's 15th 50-point game of his career, many fans were not happy with how the referees officiated him. NBC Bay Area Sports host Bonta Hill expressed his displeasure with the referees on X, formerly Twitter.

“Officials were watching Curry get mugged and swallowed their whistles anyway,” Hill posted.

And he wasn't the only person fed up with the officiating crew. Other users pointed out how Curry was hounded by the Grizzlies all night long, with little help from the referees.

Regardless, the Warriors picked up a huge win on the road, and it was thanks to Curry. They've secured the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Grizzlies, putting them in control of the No. 5 seed with seven games to go. The Dubs are half a game ahead of Memphis and a full game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers.

But the schedule doesn't get any easier from here on out. Golden State will end their road trip with a date with LeBron James and Luka Doncic-led Los Angeles Lakers. Afterwards, they have two big home games versus the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, both of whom are in the upper echelon of the West. The Warriors will need more of Curry's firepower to stay out of the dreaded play-in game.