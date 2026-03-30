The Golden State Warriors' injury troubles worsened Sunday night as second-year big man Quinten Post exited a 116-93 road loss to the Denver Nuggets due to a right foot issue, adding to an already depleted roster.

Post, who had missed the previous three games, entered the game already managing a foot problem, and it appeared he re-aggravated the injury after rolling his right ankle. He played five minutes, finishing with two rebounds, one block, and no made field goals (0-for-1 shooting). Golden State later confirmed he would not return due to right foot soreness, putting his status for Wednesday's home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs in uncertainty.

Despite his limited role, the 25-year-old has been a consistent rotation contributor, averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 67 appearances while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range.

The Warriors, now 36-39 and sitting 10th in the Western Conference, saw their three-game winning streak end in spite of a strong first half. Kristaps Porzingis and Brandin Podziemski each scored 23 points, with Porzingis going a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and Podziemski adding five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Gary Payton II contributed 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, pushing his double-digit scoring streak to 11 games.

However, Denver ran away with the second half, outscoring Golden State 70-40 over the third and fourth quarters. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Jamal Murray scored 20 points.

The Warriors, already without Stephen Curry (knee), along with multiple sidelined contributors, have clinched a Play-In Tournament spot but remain three games behind the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers with seven games remaining.