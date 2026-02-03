As chatter and rumors ramp up with the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Golden State Warriors have reportedly made Draymond Green available as they ramp up their pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As first reported by ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors have floated the idea around of trading Green for additional assets that they could turn around and use in a trade with the Bucks for Giannis. The Warriors were mentioned as a team potentially interested in Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis, but Green was not on the table in those talks. That doesn’t appear to be the case regarding Antetokounmpo.

Siegel also reported that several contending teams would be interested in acquiring Green as a potential rental for the next couple of months in pursuit of a championship. Green could then decline his player option in the offseason and return to the Warriors.

Those talks were eventually confirmed as ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Green is very much on the table as the Warriors attempt to ramp up trade talks with the Bucks. Either Green or Jimmy Butler’s salary would have to be included in a straight up deal for Antetokounmpo without involving any other teams. The Bucks could then presumably reroute Green to a contender for additional assets.

Despite being later into his career, Green is still a strong rotation player. He’s appeared in 41 games this season at a little over 26 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists with splits of 41.6 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 70 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Warriors are currently 27-23 and trying to keep pace in the Western Conference standings. They presently hold the No. 8 seed in the West. They are three and a half games up on the No. 9 LA Clippers, and a full three games behind the No. 6 Los Angeles Lakers and being out of the play-in.