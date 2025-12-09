The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a lukewarm start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 13-12 after a mostly successful East Coast road trip over the last week. The Warriors got out of the gates strong over the first week of the season but have since fallen back down to Earth, leading some to wonder if Golden State's final chance at another championship in the Stephen Curry era may have already passed them by.

Needless to say, fans are already firing up the trade machines on the Warriors front, and recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on some possible names that Golden State could explore.

“New Orleans' 3-22 start, truth be told, has only increased external trade interest in Trey Murphy III,” reported Fischer on Marc Stein's Substack.

“…The Pelicans are not outright shutting down such inquiries as they have in the past. ”

Fischer also noted that “An interesting potential salary match for Golden State in Kuminga's salary range would be Bucks center Myles Turner, who's earning $25.1 million this season. Don't forget that the Warriors have shown some real interest in Turner in the past…”

Recently, Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints reported that the “Golden State Warriors are among a handful of Western Conference contenders actively exploring ways to acquire (Herb) Jones.”

Jones of course is another Pelicans wing who might be better suited on a competitive team.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel also reported on the Warriors' interest in Myles Turner last season, dating back to his time with the Indiana Pacers, who went on to make an NBA Finals run before letting him walk in free agency.

Overall, the Warriors could certainly use a three and D wing like Murphy or Jones, as well as a big man like Turner, especially considering that the Al Horford signing is starting to look like one of the biggest busts in recent NBA free agency history.

In any case, the Warriors will hope to have Curry back in the lineup on Friday evening when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.