After the Golden State Warriors' win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, 123-91, the team looks for three straight wins on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with both opponents sharing one similarity: being former teams of Jimmy Butler. As Butler has been getting praise from everyone around the Warriors, there is no doubt a narrative around his exits from his former teams, as the star himself gives his thoughts.

Whether it be Chicago, Minnesota, or especially last year's drama with the Miami Heat, Butler has been pointed to by the sports world as the center of attention or being a pain. Butler would speak to the team's local NBC Sports affiliate, and say that “winning” remains the forefront of his goals in the NBA, and if that gets off-track with “other agendas,” then the people in question “won't like it.”

“I wouldn't say that there's something that we missed, but I will say that I'm always about winning, winning at all costs,” Butler said, via video by MrBuckBucks on X, formerly Twitter. “Someone that doesn't stay about winning, and it can become about many different things if it ain't about winning, I'm telling y'all right now, I'm not here for it. Like it's got to be about winning, everything we do, it's got to be about winning.”

Article Continues Below

“If it's about winning the championship,” Butler continued. “I'm all for it. If it's not, and there's any other agendas, y'all won't like it because I don't care. I'm literally just here to win. That's it. I don't care about anything else.”

Jimmy Butler: on misconceptions about him: “I’m about winning at all cost. So when it doesn’t stay about winning and it becomes about many other things, I’m not here for it. If it’s about winning I’m all for it… If it’s not, and there’s any other agendas, yall won’t like it… pic.twitter.com/ygRTVXN0q3 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 9, 2025

There's no denying that some fans are waiting to see if Butler follows suit with Golden State if he ever leaves the team, but so far, the team currently has a 13-12 record, as the Warriors next face Minnesota on Friday.