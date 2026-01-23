The Golden State Warriors could be a team that is ready to make moves before the deadline, and it makes perfect sense as to why. With Jimmy Butler out for the remainder of the season, it will be imperative for them to find quality wing depth. It's also a change that they may trade Jonathan Kuminga after his request, but they don't have to deal him.

One player who was mentioned over time for the Warriors has been DeMar DeRozan, a veteran who can still get a bucket wherever he wants. Though it sounds like a good idea, it's probably not the kind of value they're looking for, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“But the big question there is, ‘Is that really the type of value and the type of demand that if you're Mike Dunleavy Jr. that you're looking for in a Jonathan Kuminga trade?' And I think that their aspirations are much higher than that. And I believe that over the next 14 days, we're going to see the Warriors be very aggressive to try to go out and get a player that they have been targeting for quite some time,” Siegel said on Sactown Sports 1140.

It doesn't sound as if the Warriors have shown any interest in DeRozan and are looking for someone who can contribute now and in the future, like Trey Murphy III, according to The Athletic.

“As has been widely reported, Golden State’s strong interest in New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III most certainly remains,” The Athletic wrote. “It’s just a matter of whether New Orleans will change its current stance and do a deal on that front. (The same applies to the Pelicans’ Herb Jones.)”

Dunleavy seems like he's trying to make sure that if he makes a deal, it's something that just doesn't help this season, which is understandable. Murphy is a young player with a skillset that would fit in with the Warriors and how they play, but the only problem is how much it would cost to get him.