For the third time in his Golden State Warriors career, Stephen Curry has a new star partner. The Warriors' trade for Jimmy Butler and subsequent extension will theoretically keep the troubled star in San Francisco for the foreseeable future. However, despite the multi-team deal ahead of the deadline, the team is not without its concerns.

With the way Butler ended his Miami Heat tenure, the Warriors are understandably worried about his potential impact on team chemistry, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported. Golden State additionally dreaded parting ways with Andrew Wiggins to make the deal, a player whose personality and play style were beloved by the team.

“Miami's toxic situation with Butler became a bright spot with Wiggins replacing him next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, a move that still doesn't sit well with many connected to the Warriors,” Siegel reported. “While Golden State had registered interest in Butler multiple times, concerns about what he will be like after the ‘honeymoon phase' passes are still a topic of discussion.”

After five successful years with the Heat, Butler's relationship with the franchise fell apart in year six. Failed preseason contract negotiations caused Butler to drift away from Miami during the season, culminating with a series of team suspensions. He was serving his third suspension when he was traded to the Warriors.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr was visibly emotional in his initial statement on Wiggins' departure. He called Wiggins one of his “favorite” players to coach and said the team would not have won its 2022 NBA Championship without him.

New-look Warriors after Jimmy Butler trade

Following the trade, the Warriors enter a new era as they begin their final push to the end of the 2024-2025 regular season. Butler will ideally replace Wiggins in the starting lineup, alongside Curry, Draymond Green, Quinten Post, and Buddy Hield.

Despite no longer being as athletic as he once was, Butler's presence provides a unique duo with Curry that the latter has never before played with. His insertion allows Curry to play more off-ball, which is when he is typically at his best. Butler's facilitating skills also mimic those of Green, giving the team two point-forwards to lead its offense.

The Butler trade also benefits Hield on paper. Shooters have historically thrived when playing with Butler, who commands a strong paint presence. Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Tyler Herro, and Robert Covington all experienced some of the best years of their careers playing with Butler.

Barring further trades Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody will continue to anchor the Warriors' second-team unit behind the starters. Golden State is also expecting the eventual return of sixth man Jonathan Kuminga, who appears likely to survive the trade deadline despite ongoing rumors.