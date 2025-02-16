The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend festivities are taking place at Oakland, Calif.'s Oracle Arena, the former home of the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were two of multiple players who reflected on returning to the iconic venue.

Curry likes the idea of playing a game that counts inside Oracle Arena, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

“I absolutely love the idea of coming back to play a game here,” Curry said. “It should be a regular-season game.”

Curry remembered how Oracle Arena was prior to the Warriors dynasty that began in 2025.

“We had a run where we created opportunities for memories to happen,” Curry said. “But anybody who came here before we won in 2015 could feel how unique this place was. It became more of a national, international arena because of the winning.

“Hosting that many finals and the whole deal. But it was always here. My rookie year, it was talked about differently than other arenas. Because it was just raw and you only came here for the game. Wasn’t no bells and whistles.”

Kevin Durant, who helped the Warriors win two championships during his tenure with the team, talked about his favorite memory inside the building.

“Game 5, 2017,” Durant said. “Winning the championship here, celebrating in the locker room, celebrating on the floor. I think that was the only time we did that. Out of the four championships the Warriors won in this era, I think that’s the only time they celebrated at home. So that’s pretty cool.”

One of the most unique reflections on Oracle Arena came from Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, who grew up going to games at the venue.

“When I was younger, the Warriors team was so bad that… me and my brother used to walk through the tunnel, walk in the back, eat food in the media room,” Lillard said. Now that I’m in the NBA, I know it was the media room.

“So it was like hot dogs and sodas and stuff like that… then walked out where the players walked out at. We would just stand there. They’d be coming out of the locker room. We’d get autographs. Walking up to their cars. It was just like, ‘How were we ever able to do that?’ That’s one memory that I don’t think I’ll ever forget, especially today walking in and seeing that exact spot.”

Oracle Arena, although retired, will forever be a part of Warriors history.

Stephen Curry wants to make impact on Oakland community

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has enjoyed the opportunity to spend time in Oakland, Calif. that the All-Star festivities have given him.

“To shine a light on the entire Bay and celebrate all of what basketball has done, not only here in the States but internationally… it’s kind of like a full-circle, reflective moment. I’m just trying to take it all in.”

Curry has been a staple of the community for many years and enjoys giving back to it.