Veteran Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never been shy about sharing his opinion and has done so once again.

Since the Denver Nuggets parted ways with head coach Michael Malone, Russell Westbrook has been met with criticism. Green came to Westbrook's defense, questioning why the blame has been placed on him.

“You know another thing I heard that bothered me? People trying to put it on Russell Westbrook. Stop it,” Green said on his podcast. “Russell Westbrook makes $3 million this year. You’re going to tell me anything to do with a coach is the man that makes three?

“If Russell Westbrook’s a problem at $3 million—they pay him, they can send him home. Pay him and say, ‘Go home, we don’t even want you around here.’ To try to make this about Russell Westbrook is insane to me.”

In addition to standing up for Westbrook, Green voiced his opinion on the Nuggets seemingly firing Malone because the players did not like his tough coaching.

“I will say, as someone who could be the voice that people get tired of at times—that’s helping lead you to winning—I get why you can get tired of it. You’re not used to it. I totally understand,” Green said. “It ain’t even that you’re not used to it—it’s that, one thing I know as a leader is, I know people probably get tired of my voice at times.

“I’m not surprised that you get tired of my voice. Quite frankly, I don’t give a f*** whether you get tired of my voice or not, because I know what it takes to lead to winning.”

The Warriors veteran will say what's on his mind, but that doesn’t always mean it's negative speech.

Warriors' Stephen Curry ready for final game

The Golden State Warriors finish the season against the Los Angeles Clippers and Stephen Curry is ready for the environment the matchup will bring.

“I don't want to be too dramatic,” Curry said via ESPN. “It should be like a Game 7 kind of vibe. You win and you control your destiny on a guaranteed playoffs series. If you lose, you roll the dice.”

The Warriors understand the importance of getting the job done this afternoon as it would set them up well in the playoff picture.

Tipoff between the Warriors and Clippers is set for 1:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, ESPN will carry the television broadcast.