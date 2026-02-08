Draymond Green has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, and he certainly didn't let a shorthanded Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena stop him from providing the quote of the year. With the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers, the veteran forward found himself in a high-stakes moment that usually belongs to his teammate, Stephen Curry.

"You better close out on me like I'm Steph Curry." Draymond showing personality while mic’d up 😂 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/kvGOoXVWxt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

During a tight sequence in the second half, Green found himself at the perimeter with none other than LeBron James closing out on him. Instead of looking for a pass, Green squared up and drilled a contested 3-pointer right in James’ face. While mic’d up for the national broadcast, Green immediately turned to the Lakers bench and delivered a hilarious warning. “You better close out on me like I am Steph Curry,” Green shouted, leaving the internet in stitches.

The moment provided some much-needed levity in a game that was missing its biggest stars. Stephen Curry sat out with a knee injury, while the Lakers had to navigate the contest without Luka Doncic, who remains sidelined by a hamstring strain. In their absence, Green took it upon himself to provide the offensive spark and the entertainment.

Despite his career 30.7 percent mark from deep, Green has been finding his stroke lately. In this matchup, he notched nine points, four rebounds, and six assists, proving he can still impact the game in every facet.

On the other side, LeBron James led the Lakers with 20 points, and the Lakers leaned on a balanced attack that saw Jarred Vanderbilt and newest addition Luke Kennard chip in key buckets.

The Warriors are currently fighting to climb the Western Conference standings, sitting in eighth place with a 28-25 record. Meanwhile, the Lakers continue to hold firm in the fifth spot, hoping to keep their momentum alive until their superstar Slovenian returns.