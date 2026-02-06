The Golden State Warriors just flipped the script on their season, and while fans are still processing the departure of a franchise pillar, Draymond Green is already looking at the championship rings.

On the eve of the trade deadline, the Warriors finalized a massive deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. The move marks the end of the “Kuminga Era” in the Bay, but for Green, it represents a tactical masterstroke.

Speaking with ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Green didn’t hold back his excitement about the 7-foot-2 big man joining the squad. “I like it. Add more size, more rim protection, more shooting,” Green said. “He was the missing piece to the Boston championship.”

It’s high praise from the veteran forward, who knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a title. The pairing is a basketball nerd's dream: Green serves as the defensive “roamer” and primary playmaker, while Porzingis provides the elite rim protection and floor spacing the Warriors have lacked since their 2022 run.

Article Continues Below

The trade came at a chaotic time for the organization. Green himself was reportedly involved in trade discussions for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the Warriors pivoted to the Latvian “Unicorn.” Despite the trade rumors, Green remains a Warrior and seems re-energized by the front office's “all-in” move.

Even without Porzingis or a sidelined Stephen Curry, the shorthanded Warriors showed plenty of heart on Thursday night. They erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Phoenix Suns 101-97. Pat Spencer led the way with a career-high 20 points, while Gui Santos added 18 points, including a clutch go-ahead layup in the final minute. The Suns were led by Dillon Brooks, who finished with 24 points but couldn't prevent the late-game collapse.

Porzingis is currently averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds this season. While he hasn’t played since Jan. 7 due to illness, the Warriors expect him to debut shortly. If Green is right about him being the “missing piece,” the Western Conference just got a whole lot more dangerous.