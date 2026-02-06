The Golden State Warriors looked a little different on trade deadline day, but they had a game to play against the Phoenix Suns. Both teams were dealing with injuries coming in, but the Suns had the advantage for most of the fourth quarter, and it looked like they were heading toward the win at one point.

The one thing that you shouldn't do is doubt the Warriors, regardless of who is on the court. They began chipping away at their deficit while getting stops, and they found themselves with the lead. All they needed was a stop at the end, and De'Anthony Melton did what he needed to do to clamp down on Dillon Brooks to get the win.

It was a big win, and everyone was excited, even Stephen Curry, who didn't play.

“Warriors close a wild road win in Phoenix on a 25-7 run capped with a strong defensive stop/scramble and then a court storming celebration, including an inactive and fired up Steph Curry,” ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Steve Kerr felt the energy after the win, and he had a bold statement following the game.

“It felt like we won the championship. We needed that. We really needed it,” Kerr said. “Just the emotion of everything. The last two days, losing three of our guys who were beloved in the locker room, losing Jimmy Butler to a season-ending injury, Stephen Curry being out, it’s just… everything has been tough this past week or ten days.

With the win, the Warriors are now 28-25 and are hoping to continue to trend upward for the rest of the season. They'll have Kristaps Porzingis after acquiring him from the Atlanta Hawks before the trade deadline, and if he's healthy, he'll be a key piece for the Warriors as they try to make a run.