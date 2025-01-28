The Golden State Warriors have announced that they retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey on Sunday, Feb. 23, following the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Iguodala will become the seventh player in Warriors history to have his jersey retired, joining Wilt Chamberlain (#13), Tom Meschery (#14), Alvin Attles (#16), Chris Mullin (#17), Rick Barry (#24), and Nate Thurmond (#42).

“Andre will go down as one of the smartest, shrewdest, and most unique and successful players ever to wear a Warriors uniform,” Warriors' owner Joe Lacob said in a statement released by the team. “We thought all of that could be true when we acquired him in 2013, but the reality — four titles, six Finals appearances, a Finals MVP — exceeded even our wildest imaginations.

“He was the perfect player and person at the perfect time for our team, and the sacrifice he made in coming off the bench in 2014 sent a message that he came here to help us do one thing: win.”

After retiring in 2023, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) executive committee appointed Iguodala as NBPA Acting Executive Director, a title he still holds today.

In eight total seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor. While the stats may not say so, Iggy was the most important player on Golden State's roster because he was the glue that held everything together.

When there was a loose ball, the veteran forward was the one diving on the ground for it. Instead of taking a three-point shot or looking to score, Iguodala always made the extra pass to set Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, or Klay Thompson up for success. Most importantly, Iguodala was the voice of reason on the bench and in the locker room for the Warriors, leading the team with his experience and helping turn them into a championship organization.

Iguodala, who reached the NBA Finals in six of his eight seasons with Golden State, was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP after the Warriors defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. This ended the Warriors' 40-year championship drought and helped start one of the league's best dynasties, resulting in three more championships in 2017, 2018, and 2022.

With the Warriors, Iguodala appeared in 111 total playoff games. Of the 56 players that have played in at least 111 playoff games during their careers, Iguodala's 70.3 win percentage (78-33) is the highest in NBA history.

The Warriors' great is just one of 11 players to win four championships and earn an NBA Finals MVP, along with Curry, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, John Havlicek, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Tony Parker.

Perhaps the best part about the Warriors retiring Iguodala's jersey on Feb. 23 is that the Mavericks will be in town. This means Thompson will be there to support his former teammate alongside Curry, Green, head coach Steve Kerr, and many former Warriors players who will likely be in attendance for Iguodala.