The Golden State Warriors (22-22) will face the Los Angeles Lakers (24-18) on Saturday night as part of the NBA’s Rivals Week. Ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off on ABC, the Warriors provided injury updates for Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski, both of whom are listed as probable.

Wiggins, who is managing bilateral low back soreness, is coming off a strong performance in Golden State’s 131-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls. He tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, and one assist, while shooting a perfect eight-for-eight from the free throw line. This season, Wiggins has shown signs of a resurgence, averaging 17 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range in 38 games.

Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski's injury status vs. Lakers

Podziemski, who is listed with right abdominal injury management, contributed 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the win against Chicago. Now in his second NBA season, Podziemski has faced challenges in finding consistency, averaging eight points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 30.3% from beyond the arc across 31 games.

Golden State’s injury report also includes Gary Payton II, who is listed as probable with an undisclosed illness. Meanwhile, the team remains without Draymond Green, who suffered a left calf strain during last Saturday’s win over the Washington Wizards, and Jonathan Kuminga, sidelined since late December with a right ankle sprain.

The Warriors will look to build momentum after evening their record at 22-22 with their win over Chicago. Wiggins and Podziemski’s statuses will likely be clarified closer to game time, as head coach Steve Kerr evaluates his rotation against a Lakers squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, currently 24-18, are coming off a dominant win over the Boston Celtics and will aim to maintain their position in the Western Conference playoff picture. Saturday’s game marks a critical matchup for both teams, as they seek to gain an edge in the tightly contested standings.

As the Warriors navigate their injury concerns, Wiggins and Podziemski's availability will play a significant role in their effort to secure a victory on their home court.