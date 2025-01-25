As the Los Angeles Lakers look to bolster their team via the trade deadline ahead on Feb. 6, the team looks to capture their first championship since 2020 led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As the Lakers star in Davis has a request for the trade deadline, he also spoke about the careers of James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

In a sit-down interview with Shams Charania of ESPN, he would ask Davis about watching firsthand the iconic battles between James and Curry going head-to-head. Davis would call them “inspiring” and not only saw their work ethic and play against each other but also the camaraderie they had when they were all a part of Team USA in last Summer's Olympics.

“It's inspiring, you look at those two guys, two of the best ever to lace them up, like you say, arguably the greatest player of all time, greatest shooter of all time,” Davis said. “But it's inspiring man, to see them compete. I got a chance to, like, see all these guys firsthand with the Olympics this year. It's kind of like, yeah, like, it's a reason why these guys are who they are are. But seeing Bron and Steph go at it like, we've had them a couple times in the playoffs.”

Lakers' Anthony Davis on “inspiring” to be LeBron James, Stephen Curry

There is no doubt that the Lakers are looking to the trade deadline in the hopes of boosting their chances to win the ultimate goal of a championship with the help of having championship experience with Davis and James. However, they are not getting any younger, but one could make the argument they aren't getting worse either.

Though Davis is 31 years old, James is 40 which continues to shock the NBA world as he still plays at a high level, but you can't forget about Curry who's turning 37 in March and also excels. The Los Angeles big man would say that a goal for every NBA star is to “play a long time in this league” which James and Curry have done tenfold.

“Obviously we see him now a couple times a year, every season, but for them to be at their age and still doing what they're doing at a very high elite level, it's inspiring,” Davis said. “You know, you want to play a long time in this league. You want to do the things that they've done, the points and all the accolades and all that. And you just kind of see people around the age, like I said, kind of just fade off. But it's like they're not fading off they just kind of like staying neutral, staying even like it's no dip in the game, but I mean when you put so much work into your craft, it makes sense why these guys, you know, are still performing at this level.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is 24-18 which puts them fifth in the Western Conference before James and Curry face off once again in their historic careers as the Lakers take on the Warriors on Saturday night.