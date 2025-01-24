Golden State Warriors two-way rookie center Quinten Post made an impact in a 131-106 win against the Chicago Bulls, while Stephen Curry's 21 points led the Warriors. After spending the majority of 2024-25 in the G League, Post scored 20 points on 7-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-10 from deep off the bench. But before the second-round rookie provided screens for Curry on the floor, the four-time champion gave Quinten an assist off the floor.

After the win, Post revealed how Curry helped him with a ride home during the wee hours of the morning, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“We came home from a long road trip. I was up here, and I think it was like 2:30 at night. We were at the airport, and I'm trying to get an Uber to get home, but the Uber service isn't working,” Post said. “Everybody's kind of leaving. Steph walked by. And Steph is like, “Are you good?” and I'm like, ‘Yeah, I'll figure it out.” He said, “No, what do you mean?” I said I'm getting an Uber, and he said, “Are you trying to go home?” I got you.”

“So at 2:30 at night, maybe 3 o'clock, Steph is like, “I got you.” He drove me home. He made a little detour. That just shows how he is as a person.”

Expand Tweet

In his six games in the NBA, Post has adapted to head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors as one of Golden State's surprises of the regular season.

Quinten Post on adapting to the Warriors, the NBA

Warriors rookie center Quinten Post is adapting to Stephen Curry and the NBA midway through the 2024-25 campaign. He revealed how head coach Steve Kerr had encouraged his three-point shooting, and after Thursday's win, Post talked about veteran centers he looked up to before entering the league, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“Growing up, I always idolized Dirk Nowitzki as a shooting big, a European shooting big,” Post said. “I don't think I play exactly like Dirk. I'm not half as skilled as him, you know. But just stretching the floor; there [are] a few bigs in the NBA that do it. I think like Kristaps Porzingis, Brook Lopez, even Jokic can shoot it, Myles Turner from the Pacers. Just that spacing that creates, those are the guys that I definitely watch and try to model my game after.

Expand Tweet

Amid a five-game homestand that started on Thursday, the Warriors will host the Lakers on Saturday.