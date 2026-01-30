The NBA Trade Deadline is coming up, and it has led to a lot of speculation on what will happen with teams moving forward. The biggest spotlight is on where Giannis Antetokounmpo will end up, but there are also various scenarios in the offseason. One scenario is the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, and whether he could be traded at all, potentially to his hometown team.

On the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe discussed the Charlotte Hornets and their potential with their young talent, and Simmons brought up an interesting scenario surrounding Stephen Curry. If, down the line, the Hornets start looking like the Thunder, given how well they are playing and how young they are, there could be a scenario in which Curry wants to come back and be part of his hometown team.

Simmons said, “Let’s say Charlotte does stumble into a top three pick on top of the team they have and two years from now they are OKC in 2023 range and the Warriors, it’s just dark, and Steph is like, you know what would be cool, if I could just go home and join this. And everybody is like, yeah, that would be pretty cool.”

However, despite this hypothetical situation, it seems like both Lowe and Simmons are on board with Curry being a lifer with the Warriors. Simmons even compared the situation to what we have seen with Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks and Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Charlotte Hornets are under .500, but are a young team with a lot of potential in the Eastern Conference, and it's easy to see them competing sooner than later.

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-22, but are trying to make some roster moves due to their injury situation. Jimmy Butler tore his ACL, and they are trying to see what they can do in the meantime to try to stay in contention. One of the biggest moves out there could be trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it remains to be seen if the Warriors have enough to pull it off.