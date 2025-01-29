Don't look now, but Golden State Warriors second-year guard Brandin Podziemski is finally having the turnaround he's been waiting for. Podziemski struggled mightily with his shot during the earlier parts of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

In October, he shot just 36.7 percent from the field through five games. The following month, Podziemski continued to deal with shooting troubles, making just 38.6 percent of his field goal attempts in 13 November games. He also shot worse than 23.0 percent from deep in each of the first two months of the season.

December brought significant improvement for the former Santa Clara Broncos star, as he knocked down 44.8 percent of his attempts from the floor in 12 games during the final month of 2024.

Brandin Podziemski is making shots again

Now, it seems like Podziemski has completely left all the shooting malaise in 2024. After missing 12 games due to right abdominal injury management, Podziemski has averaged 15.7 points on 53.6 percent shooting (42.9 percent from deep) in three games, including the Warriors' Tuesday win, 114-103, versus the visiting Utah Jazz at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Over that same stretch, he's also posted an incredible 69.6 effective field goal percentage and a 74.6 true shooting percentage.

Podziemski reflected on the seeming return of his shooting prowess following the win over Utah.

“I think I was shooting 15% at one point from three, and I know that’s not me,” Podziemski told reporters (h/t 95.7 The Game). “So just keep doing what I’m doing. I know it’s gonna balance out in my favor at the end of the day because I put a lot of work into it. So I just try to stay the course and be consistent with my work habits.”

Against the Jazz, the 21-year-old Podziemski garnered 20 points. He shot 5-for-12 from the field but was 4-for-11 on shots taken from behind the arc. He was also 6-for-6 from the free-throw line while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 32 minutes of action. With two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry unavailable in the Jazz game, Podziemski was among those who stepped up for the Warriors alongside Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody, who had 19 and 15 points, respectively.

The Warrior surely want Podziemski to sustain his form, as they focus their attention to a big assignment. Up next for Golden State is a home game against a powerful Oklahoma City Thunder squad on Wednesday before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday.