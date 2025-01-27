ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in what promises to be an intriguing Western Conference matchup. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 22.3 PPG and an impressive 93.3% free throw rate, while Lauri Markkanen counters for the Jazz, averaging 19.7 PPG. The Warriors currently sit at 22-23, struggling to maintain playoff positioning, while the Jazz are battling with one of the worst records in the NBA, seeking to break their current losing ways. With both teams hungry for a win, expect an intense battle between Curry's veteran leadership and Markkanen's emerging star power in San Francisco.

Here are the Jazz-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Warriors Odds

Utah Jazz: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Golden State Warriors: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz have the potential to secure a victory against the Golden State Warriors in their upcoming matchup, despite their challenging season. The Jazz's young core, led by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton, is beginning to find its rhythm. Markkanen's scoring ability and versatility can exploit the Warriors' defensive lapses, particularly if he can stretch the floor and create mismatches. Additionally, Sexton's aggressive playstyle and ability to draw fouls evident in his recent performance where he scored 20 points with nine free throws can keep the Jazz competitive, especially if they capitalize on their opportunities at the line.

Moreover, the Warriors are currently struggling with consistency and depth. With Stephen Curry leading the charge, they often rely heavily on his offensive output. If the Jazz can contain Curry and force other players to step up, they could swing the momentum in their favor. The Jazz's recent close games indicate that they can compete even against stronger opponents; for instance, they narrowly defeated the Brooklyn Nets in overtime recently. If Utah can maintain their defensive intensity and improve their shooting efficiency, they have a solid chance to upset Golden State and snap their losing streak. This game could serve as a crucial turning point for the Jazz as they look to build momentum for the remainder of the season.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are poised to defeat the Utah Jazz in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their experience and offensive firepower. Led by Stephen Curry, who averages 22.6 points per game, the Warriors possess a potent scoring threat that can overwhelm the Jazz's struggling defense. Curry’s ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting creates open opportunities for teammates like Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, both of whom have been instrumental in recent victories. The Warriors' offensive versatility and depth provide them with a significant advantage, allowing them to adapt their game plan based on the opponent's weaknesses.

Moreover, the Warriors' defensive tenacity will be crucial against a young Jazz team that has struggled to find consistency this season. Utah has faced challenges in closing out games and maintaining leads. The Warriors' defensive unit, anchored by Draymond Green’s leadership, will look to exploit these vulnerabilities by applying pressure and forcing turnovers. If Golden State can contain Lauri Markkanen and limit Collin Sexton’s impact, they will significantly increase their chances of victory. With home-court advantage at Chase Center the Warriors are riding momentum that could propel them to a decisive win over the Jazz.

Final Jazz-Warriors Prediction & Pick

As the Utah Jazz prepare to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the odds favor a Warriors victory. The Jazz, struggling all season long and have been in a slump in recent games, will need to overcome significant challenges against a Warriors team that boasts a more balanced roster. Stephen Curry’s elite scoring ability, averaging 22.3 points per game, along with his playmaking skills, will be crucial in breaking down the Jazz's porous defense, which allows an average of 118.5 points per game.

Moreover, the Warriors' home-court advantage at Chase Center enhances their chances of success. With a solid rebounding game and effective three-point shooting ranking fourth in the league with 15.4 threes made per game the Warriors can exploit the Jazz's defensive weaknesses. If Golden State can contain Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton while maintaining their offensive rhythm, they are likely to secure a comfortable win against Utah at home covering the spread.

Final Jazz-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -11.5 (-110), Over 228 (-110)