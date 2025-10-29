The NBA has seen a plethora of close friendships and brotherhoods develop between teammates, and the same has undoubtedly happened with the likes of Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler. The two Golden State Warriors stars have not only been an integral reason behind their team’s impressive 4-1 start to the NBA season, they also look to be having a gala time while doing it.

Hield in particular has made a regular habit of crashing the former Miami Heat star’s post-match interviews, and the same occurred after the Warriors’ 98-79 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

"They want to speak with you?" Buddy Hield crashed Jimmy Butler III's postgame interview after GSW's victory 😆 pic.twitter.com/S608NKbHzx — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

This time however, Butler stopped his buddy before he could actually crash the interview.

“No, man, no,” he said per a video posted on X by NBA’s official handle.

“They wanna speak with you? You didn’t do s–t today,” Hield claimed before walking away, leaving both the interviewer and Butler grinning.

That may have been a tad bit accurate considering Butler top-scored with the Warriors with 21 points, five assists and five rebounds off 9-12 shooting. The Warriors had returned from the first half with a three-point deficit despite posting an eight-point lead in the first.

However, the Warriors then produced a 32-14 third quarter to take the game away. Butler hit a key 3-pointer late in the third quarter that helped spark a 10-2 run to open the fourth.

Stephen Curry scored 19 points and handed out eight assists, finishing 7-for-15 from the floor. Brandin Podziemski followed his 23-point night against Memphis with 12 points off the bench and helped keep the Warriors within striking distance before the third-quarter takeover.

Quinten Post supplied 12 points on four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. For the Clippers, James Harden top-scored with 20 points, with all of them coming in the first half.

LA shot a cold 30-of-82 overall (36.6%) and a brutal 6-of-33 from three-point range, eventually handing the game to Golden State.