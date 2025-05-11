The Golden State Warriors will be kicking themselves this Mother's Day after blowing a golden opportunity to steal Game 3 from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite going back and forth with Minnesota for much of the second half, the Warriors' offense faltered late and Anthony Edwards took over in a 102-97 victory for the Wolves.

Now, Minnesota has the upper hand 2-1 in the series and has wrestled home-court advantage back ahead of a pivotal Game 4 in the Bay Area. Of course, the Warriors are still playing without Stephen Curry after he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1, and they likely need to win at least one game without him in order to get to a possible Game 6 and allow Curry to try to get back on the floor.

In Curry's absence, Jimmy Butler has had to step into the role of the star player, while Buddy Hield is now the best perimeter shooter on the floor for the Warriors at all times. After Game 3, a fan tried to call Hield the new Batman in the absence of Curry, but he had a different hero in mind.

"Buddy, we need you! you're the real Batman!" Buddy Hield: "F*ck Batman… I'm Power Ranger." 😅 (via /WYTongTong_/ Douyin)pic.twitter.com/Ky3GUQZNng — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“F**k Batman… I'm Power Ranger,” Hield said.

Hield became an instant playoff hero in Golden State after dropping 33 points in Game 7 of the first round against the Houston Rockets while tying a record for Game 7s with nine 3-pointers. He kept the momentum rolling in Game 1 of the second round against the Wolves, racking up 24 points in a game that Curry played just 13 minutes.

However, since then, the Wolves have tightened the screws on Hield defensively. In the last two games, the former Oklahoma star scored just 15 and 14 points, respectively. If the Warriors want to make this a long series with any hope of Curry returning, Hield will need to be more productive in the next two games.

Butler didn't have his best night in Game 2, but he exploded in Game 3 for 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. However, Curry's absence still came back to bite the Warriors in the end as the Timberwolves raced to the victory in the absence of the Golden State superstar.