At this point in his career, Golden State Warriors vet Draymond Green is known for his antics just as much as his on the court play. Green has already gotten into it with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green following the Warriors’ Game 3 win, and his antics annoyed the Rockets again at the start of Game 4.

During a dead ball period in Game 4, and with the Rockets players huddled up on the court, Draymond Green came over and attempted to sneak his way into the huddle. His antics clearly annoyed Alperen Sengun who attempted, unsuccessfully, to push Green away from the team’s huddle.

Green’s antics should have been a harbinger of what was to come in Game 4. Tempers have been brewing in this series for quite some time, and they finally boiled over in the second quarter. Stephen Curry and Dillon Brooks were involved in an altercation following Brooks fouling Curry and Curry responding by taunting him.

That was followed by Green being involved in a mini-altercation with Tari Eason following an Eason foul. Green kicked Eason in the head and was assessed a flagrant foul while Eason was given a technical foul.

The next set of drama came with Jimmy Butler and Brooks exchanging words during free-throws. Butler than shoved Brooks to the floor as the pair attempted to get back up court.

The drama could have possibly been foreshadowed even before the series began when Brooks was asked how many ejections this series was going to have. Despite the emotions boiling over, there have been no ejections in Warriors’ series with the Rockets so far.

The Warriors currently hold a 2-1 lead in the series, having split the first two games on the Rockets’ home floor, and then winning Game 3 at home amid Green’s strong fourth quarter performance. The Rockets are hoping to head back home with a 2-2 split.