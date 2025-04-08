The Golden State Warriors fell at home on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets, and Draymond Green received a flagrant foul at one point in the game. Green was driving to the hoop on Alperen Sengun, and part of his arm appeared to hit Sengun in the face when he was going up for the shot. It didn't look like there was any malicious intent on the play, but Green was still given a flagrant foul. The Rockets ended up winning the game 106-96.

Draymond Green was assessed a flagrant 1 for this play on Alperen Sengun. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/q8QBBIhYCV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 7, 2025

Draymond Green recorded an episode of The Draymond Green Show after the game, and he wasn't that upset about the call. However, the explanation was a little bit confusing.

“The flagrant foul wasn't necessarily what killed me,” Green admitted. “What killed me was the description.”

Here is what the referee said when he gave Green the flagrant:

“After review, we see that Draymond delivers contact with speed as his wind up makes significant impact to the head of Sengun, it's going to be a flagrant foul.

Green was going to the hoop aggressively, and that is how he always goes to the basket. The game changed after that moment.

“I'm just not sure how else to go the basket,” the 4x NBA champion said. “Yeah, definitely changed the game after that. It definitely was deflated, and we just didn't have enough in the tank. The Denver game was really a scheduled loss. We get back home off a two week trip. Nonetheless, we dug deep, and we found a way to get that game. I think all of that eventually caught us tonight.”

The Warriors ran out of steam on Sunday night, but Green still gave a lot of credit to the Rockets as they played a good game.

“They made some big shots,” Green said. “Jalen Green had a really good game. Amen Thompson, you know, I'm a big fan of him. He's so athletic. He's just getting more and more confident. He really the key to that team. Sengun played well, so he got to give them some credit.”

There is a chance that we see these two teams meet up again in the playoffs. That would be a fun series, and Green likes the Warriors' chances.

“I love our chances if we see this team in the playoffs, but they do play us tough,” Green concluded.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have just four games left in the regular season, and they will all be crucial. Golden State could end up being as high as the three-seed in the Western Conference, but they could also drop down to eighth place and play in the play-in tournament. Right now, teams 5-8 in the West are all 46-32.