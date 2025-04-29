Amid Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors' 109-106 Game 4 win against the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns' TV color commentator and former NBA player Eddie Johnson called out TNT's Reggie Miller. Johnson accused Miller of being impartial. After Jimmy Butler returned to help the Warriors win Game 4, Golden State took a commanding 3-1 lead in their opening-round series. Then, Green called out Johnson for being a hater on social media.

Green clapped back at Johnson's take during the game, per X, formerly Twitter.

“Reggie forgot he does a national telecast and he should be partial,” Johnson said. “Up cheering on Draymond and Warriors with pom poms,” to which Green had time to respond to Tuesday morning.

“Nah there’s just some OGs that don’t sit around and hate,” Green replied

Green finished with six points, eight rebounds, and two assists in the win. Jimmy Butler III's 27 points led five Warriors in double figures, including Brandin Podziemski, who drained six threes en route to 26 points, Stephen Curry (17 points), and Buddy Hield (15 points).

With a one-point lead, Butler III's game-clinching rebound with four seconds left forced the Rockets to intentionally foul him, sending him to the free-throw line to extend the Warriors' lead. Houston's Fred VanVleet missed the potential game-tying three as the game clock expired.

Stephen Curry on Jimmy Butler III after Warriors win

It was hard for Hall of Fame guard Reggie Miller to not get caught up in the moment of watching the Warriors play at such a high level. Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry praised Jimmy Butler III's effort, dominating his opponent after missing Game 3 due to the pelvic injury he suffered in Game 2.

After Monday's 109-106 victory, Curry reminded everyone of Butler's heroic performance amid injury, per 95.7 The Game's X, formerly Twitter.

“Sheer determination and will,” Curry said of Butler. “We held it down in Game 3. I know he wanted to be out there. Injuries are tough, especially in the playoffs, but for him to gut through that first half and get the will to keep going and get turned up in the second half, on both ends of the floor, it's why he is who he is, and why it means so much to us. So, it was a gutty performance, for sure.”

Butler also drained three critical free throws with 58.7 seconds left in the game. Then, his crucial rebound in the final seconds of the game helped the Warriors seal a 3-1 lead.