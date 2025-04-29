Even though Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Game 3, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors held down the fort and secured the win. One game later, Butler returned and made his presence known.

He dropped 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists in 40 minutes. That's an impressive performance that the Warriors weren't exactly surprised with.

Following Monday's game, Curry explained how Butler's resiliency was a major factor in the win.

Steph Curry on Jimmy Butler: “Sheer determination and will. We held it down in Game 3. I know he wanted to be out there. Injuries are tough, especially in the playoffs. … It's why he is who he is, and why it means so much to us so.” pic.twitter.com/dVObnK6g59 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Sheer determination and will,” Curry said of Butler. “We held it down in Game 3. I know he wanted to be out there. Injuries are tough, especially in the playoffs. … It's why he is who he is, and why it means so much to us so.”

The statistics are great, but it's the mental attitude that is so important. Funny enough, teammates like Draymond Green talked about how that is Butler's best element.

In a tight series with the Rockets, it's been everything Golden State has needed. Even when he was absent, he was calling out plays, and breaking down defensive matchups.

Furthermore, head coach Steve Kerr praised Butler's basketball acumen and said it's the best part of his game. Getting him on the court seemed to be the icing on the cake.

The Warriors, Stephen Curry are thankful to have Jimmy Butler

While Butler dispelled the ‘Playoff Jimmy' notion, there's a reason for it. His aggressiveness takes a step up, as well as his careful consideration for quality looks.

Playing alongside Curry though has that aggressiveness amped up. There hasn't been a superstar like him that Butler has ever played with.

There is so much diversion around the 3-point line that it leaves the paint open. It forces defenses to pick their poison with either Butler or Curry getting whatever shot they want.

The duo's chemistry is off the charts, which makes it more impressive considering Butler joined the Warriors at the trade deadline.

Either way, Golden State is up 3-1 against the Rockets as a No. 7 seed. They have a different identity with the forward in the lineup. The defense and overall attitude picks up.

Facing a young Houston has proven some difficulties. However, experience truly matters in this series, as the Warriors' is too much.

Curry, Green, and Butler have a barrage of NBA Finals experience between the three of them. They understand what is expected of them in the postseason.

Still, Curry remains impressed at how Butler has come back from his injury and dominated the way he has.