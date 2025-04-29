Jimmy Butler just had one of his most memorable games in a Golden State Warriors uniform on Monday night at Chase Center in San Francisco. Coming back from a one-game absence because of a pelvis injury, Butler helped the Dubs pull off a 109-106 win in Game 4 of the series against the Houston Rockets.

Butler had several notable moments in that contest, including his huge makes from the foul line near the end of regulation and the huge defensive rebound following a crucial miss by Rockets star big man Alperen Sengun with four seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Trailing the Warriors by a point with 13 seconds in the contest, the Warriors got the ball to Sengun. It looked as though the Rockets were trying to make Gary Payton II switch to Sengun for a mismatch, but the Warriors successfully denied that attempt, leaving Sengun on an island with former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, who did what he always does best and forced a miss.

Butler then came flying in for the game-saving rebound before getting fouled. He would make both free throws off that foul to put the Warriors up by three, with Houston failing to force overtime as time in the final quarter expired.

After the game, Butler provided an insight on how his rebound came about despite the presence of Rockets veteran center Steven Adams in the contest.

“I saw that I wasn't battling with Steven Adams in the last play, Butler said in the postgame press conference (h/t 95.7 The Game). “So I was able to go up there. But I wanted to rebound, I told Dray [Green], if you get a stop, I will get the rebound. And he got the stop, and I got the rebound.”

Butler was all over the final minutes of Game 4. He scored nine of Golden State's final 12 points. Overall, he had 27 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field while making all his 12 attempts from the charity stripe, grabbing five boards and dishing out six assists in 40 minutes of action. His ability to contribute at a high level on both ends of the floor has proven to be a big plus for the Warriors, who can send the Rockets home as soon as Game 5 on Wednesday in Houston.