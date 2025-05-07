The Golden State Warriors got a big Game 1 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it took a complete team effort for them to steal one on the road, especially with Stephen Curry leaving the game early. With Curry out, different players got opportunities to step on the floor, and one of them was Pat Spencer, who made some key plays throughout the game.

After the game, Draymond Green gave his props to Spencer and how he stepped up when his number was called.

“Pat [Spencer] is a damn good basketball player. He really don't look like it. He don't just jump off the page when you see him in a basketball jersey. I don't think the number 61 helps him, but he is one of the toughest guys on this team.

“That includes myself, that includes Jimmy. Pat Spencer is tough as nails. He don't always get the opportunity to play, but everytime he gets the opportunity, he's ready. I think one thing that he does is he's so big for this team. He's a voice on the bench for us, but he's selfless.”

The Warriors have shown a willingness all season to go deep into their rotation, and in moments like this, it works out because everybody is ready to contribute.

With Curry out for Game 2, there's a good chance that Spencer will see the floor once again and can help the Warriors try and steal another game on the road. From the looks of it, Spencer may be playing the rest of the series with Curry most likely missing for than just Game 2 because of his hamstring injury.

Outside of Spencer, the star players for the Warriors are going to have to do a little more, such as Jimmy Butler and Green. Players like Buddy Hield will also have to continue to play at a high level, which he has done in the past few games.

Without Curry, it will be interesting to see how the Warriors will manage and if they can keep the same mentality they had after winning Game 1. Spencer will be a deciding factor in that, and from Green's perspective, he'll be ready for the moment.