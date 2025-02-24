The Golden State Warriors are having fun again on the court, as they are now on a three-game win streak. In their most recent outing, the Dubs dominated the Dallas Mavericks in a 126-102 victory at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday.

No one appears to take more joy out of that victory by Golden State than star forward Draymond Green, who was seen doing all sorts of celebration on the bench late in regulation.

With just under 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Green tried to rub some more salt in the wounds of Dallas by doing the “night night” celebration popularized by his teammate, Stephen Curry. He did not stop there. Green also gestured as though he was hitting someone with a whip.

Earlier in the contest, Green also tried to get under the skin of former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson when the latter picked up a technical foul.

The Warriors had lost two games in three previous meetings with the Mavericks in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, so Sunday's win was, in a way, Golden State having the last laugh over Dallas. Both teams can still meet down the road in the postseason, but if anything, Green's action only added some more spice to this head-to-head matchup between Western Conference teams.

Green also played well versus the Mavs, scoring 13 points while shooting 5-for-10 from the field while adding six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes of action. Curry paced the Warriors with 30 points, including 16 in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler contributed 18 points, five domes and three boards plus a steal in his first home game as a Warrior.

The Warriors stay hot amid looming road trip

The Warriors' newfound momentum has them gaining more ground in the Western Conference standings where they are ninth with a 30-27 record. They are just 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who occupy the final spot in the top six.

Winners of five of six games, Green and company have a great opportunity to keep the good times rolling this Tuesday night when they get a visit from the lowly Charlotte Hornets before embarking on a five-game road trip that is scheduled to kick off on Thursday versus the Orlando Magic at Kia Center in Orlando.