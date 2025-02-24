Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will forever be linked to each other because of the immense success they shared as Golden State Warriors teammates.

But now that Thompson is with the Dallas Mavericks, there will be times when the two of the most successful players of their generation will clash against each other. Such was the case on Sunday when the Warriors hosted Thompson and the Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Early in the second quarter of the contest, Thompson was called for a technical foul. Thompson appeared to be trying to argue his case after the whistle.

Meanwhile, Green was right behind Thompson, seemingly barking at his former teammate, as Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving tried to stop the forward from continuing his shenanigans.

Fans online have hilarious reactions to that moment, with some joking about Green probably wanting to get a tech for himself as well.

“Dray was actually arguing with the ref trying to pick up a tech too. He didn’t want to be outdone,” said a fan.

From another fan: “'Tech for thee but not for me!”'- Draymond Green getting specialized favoritism now after all these years 😂

“Draymond wants that tech record so bad😭,” commented a social media user.

“Green is a menace fr,” read another comment.

“I think Draymond Green had something to do with Klay Thompson leaving the Warriors,” one posted.

Thompson and Green won a total of four NBA championships together with the Warriors. But after 13 years with the Warriors, Thompson was sent to Dallas via a sign-and-trade in 2024, leaving Green and long-time backcourt partner Stephen Curry in the Bay Area.

As for the game itself, Green and the Warriors got the last laugh over Dallas via a score of 126-102. Green had a solid outing, even outscoring Thompson, finishing the contest with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor to go with six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes.

Thompson, on the other hand, scored just 11 points on 3-for-8 shooting with two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes.

It was the last meeting in the 2024-25 NBA regular season between the Warriors and the Mavericks.