The Golden State Warriors have an absolutely massive game to close the regular season out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. In all likelihood, that game is the difference between the Warriors being the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and dropping down to No. 7 and into the play-in.

The team is certainly the focus right now for Golden State as it hunts another championship during the twilight of Stephen Curry's career. However, Draymond Green has also been running a side quest recently that is his own personal Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

After weeks of persuading voters for the award, Green has crowned himself as the winner according to HoopsHype.

“Oh man, I think—put it in the bag. That’s what I think. Put it in the bag. Yours truly. That’s who I’m rocking with,” Green said. “Listen, I think Evan Mobley has had a great year. Dyson Daniels has had a great year. I think Zubac has had a great year. All those guys have had great years. I ain’t taking nothing away from them—and I see them on First-Team All-Defense. But I think DPOY should go to yours truly. I’ll take that.”

There's no question that Green has a convincing case to win the award. He is the best defensive player on a Warriors defense that has played a big factor in their run over the second half of the season. He is the glue that keeps that unit together and it appears likely that he is going to win the award.

Mobley and Daniels also have excellent cases. Mobley is a game-wrecker defensively who can guard just about anyone on the floor in any area of the floor. He is having an All-NBA year as the Cavaliers head into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Daniels has also put together the rare case as someone who isn't a big man due to his incredible ability to force steals and deflections. He is averaging three steals a game to lead the NBA and is also in the running for Most Improved Player.

It looks as if neither will have enough to beat out Green for the award this season, and the Warriors star certainly would be the first to agree with that.