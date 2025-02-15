Right or wrong, Draymond Green is rarely one to shy away from voicing his opinion. If someone wants a straightforward answer to a question, their best bet is to usually probe the Golden State Warriors great. He obliged the media hours before All-Star Saturday Night commenced in the San Francisco Bay Area.

When asked if the modern game is boring, Green offered a blunt response that will have NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shaking his head.

“Absolutely,” he said, via theScore. Green elaborated on his opinion by juxtaposing the widespread style of play with facing noted hoops savant LeBron James. “Every possession is some kind of chess move,” the four-time All-Star said about playing the basketball legend, per SB Nation's Noa Dalzell. “You don't get that today in the NBA often… It's just who can run fast, who could hit more threes. There's no substance. So, I think it's very boring.”

Warriors revolutionized the game, but is there a healthy middle ground?

Much has been made about the league's slight drop in viewership this season, but Green's comments do not necessarily illuminate the cause of such a trend. 3-point shooting has dominated the action for several years now. Interestingly enough, one can argue that his Warriors are a major cause for the game's evolution, or regression, depending on who you ask.

Former Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson led a potent attack from beyond the arc that paved the way for the rise of NBA's most recent dynasty. The Mike D'Antoni-coached Houston Rockets pushed the movement forward with their high-octane offensive onslaught. Now, most head coaches urge their teams to bombard opponents with sensible 3-point shot attempts.

Shooting is an integral component of present-day NBA action and cannot be drastically diminished. A balance might be needed, however. The Denver Nuggets won a championship after ranking 25th in the league in 3-point attempts per contest in the 2022-23 campaign (31.2). But they shot it efficiently at 37.9 percent, which ranked fourth. The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder (44-10) are not in the top-10 in either category and are currently tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for best record in the NBA.

Maybe franchises will shift their identity in light of these results, especially if OKC seizes the Larry O'Brien Trophy this June. Draymond Green is surely grateful for 3-pointers, however, as the philosophy has helped him win four titles. He just wants contests to contain more of a cerebral element. Can strategy and skill coalesce with athleticism and pace to produce a perfect product?

Probably not, but the entire sport should keep striving for it just the same.