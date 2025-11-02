The Golden State Warriors suffered a heartbreaking 114-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, dropping to 4-3 after squandering an 11-point fourth-quarter lead. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 24 points, but it wasn't enough. This marks the Warriors' second straight loss to an undermanned opponent, following their defeat to the Giannis-less Bucks just days earlier.

The previously winless Pacers, sitting at 0-5 without star guard Tyrese Haliburton and several key players, secured their first victory of the season.

In the postgame press conference, an interviewer asked Curry about the Warriors blowing an 11-point lead in the final six minutes. The two-time MVP didn't hesitate to shoulder the blame.

“This is one of those … you just look in the mirror. There are parts of the game where I made it too hard on all of us,” Curry said, via Anthony Slater of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Curry pointed to his own lapses in organization and energy as the culprit. The Pacers had several big shots down the stretch, but Curry felt Golden State never should have let them back in the game.

“Not getting organized, bad possessions, a little lack of energy. And you give a team like that life, that record was a little misconceiving,” Curry explained.

Steph Curry after the loss to the Pacers: “This is one of those look in the mirror (type games). There are parts of the game I made it too hard on all of us.” Full Curry/Butler soundbites pic.twitter.com/rRUcaUiB8U — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 2, 2025

The loss continued a troubling trend for Golden State. Role players have been torching the Warriors lately, from former Warrior Ryan Rollins' career-high for the Bucks to Aaron Nesmith's career-best 31 points for the Pacers.

The Warriors led 88-82 entering the fourth quarter after Brandin Podziemski's 10-point third period. However, Indiana erased the deficit behind relentless pressure and clutch shotmaking. Pascal Siakam, who finished with 27 points, buried a deep triple with 37 seconds left to put the Pacers ahead, and Quenton Jackson's pull-up with five seconds remaining sealed it.

Curry was especially hard on himself for his third-quarter performance. He felt those empty minutes gave Indiana the life it needed to mount its comeback.

“The beginning of the third quarter, I just didn't really get anything out of that run. Whatever six minutes I was out there. You have a bunch of empty minutes. You give a team life,” Curry said.

He continued his self-critique, acknowledging he needed to be more decisive throughout the game to prevent the late-game scramble.

“I've got to be better at being more decisive, more aggressive. Not to shoot, but to playmake and get everybody organized,” Curry added.

Curry finished with 24 points to lead Golden State, but he shot just 8-of-23 from the field and 4-of-16 from 3-point range. The Warriors were outscored by 21 points in his 29 minutes on the floor.

Jimmy Butler, who finished with 20 points, also addressed the team's issues with execution. He pointed to turnovers and excessive fouling as problems, but maintained the Warriors haven't lost momentum just seven games into the season.

Curry's willingness to take accountability shows the veteran leadership Golden State needs as they work through early-season growing pains. With key rotation pieces like De'Anthony Melton still recovering from injury, the Warriors will need their superstar to deliver those organized, high-energy stretches he felt were missing against Indiana.