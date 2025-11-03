Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams used a Golden State Warriors reference to sum up his reaction to rookie tight end Colston Loveland’s game-winning touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The specific play led to the Bears winning 47-42 to go up to 5-3 for the season.

However, for Williams, the final TD was similar to a Stephen Curry shot.

“It was like, ‘No, no, no … yes, yes, yes,’” Williams said with a grin. “He made a great play for us, bouncing off a few tackles and taking it the distance,” he said per The Athletic.

With just 17 seconds left and the Bears trailing 42–41, Williams fired a 58-yard strike down the seam to Loveland, who caught the ball near the Bengals’ 35-yard line, bounced off two defenders, and sprinted untouched to the end zone. The stunning touchdown capped a wild victory that featured three touchdowns in the final two minutes.

Loveland said his focus was purely on staying upright and scoring before time expired.

“It’s like, man, I’m still up, so may as well go try to score this thing. If I get tackled, we might not have enough time to clock it. It was kind of just an in-the-moment thing,” he said.

Head coach Ben Johnson admitted he didn’t expect the play to end in a touchdown, but rather an explosive gain to set up a field goal attempt.

“Figured it was gonna be explosive; wasn’t expecting it to be a touchdown. That was Colston’s speed just taking off and going for it,” Johnson said.

The Bears had blown a 14-point lead in the final minutes before Williams engineered a 50-second, game-winning drive to stun Cincinnati. Loveland finished with six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams completed 20 of 34 passes for 280 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers.

For a Bears team that has now won five of its last six games, the finish in Cincinnati instantly turned chaos into brilliance, something Curry also has a habit of making happen.