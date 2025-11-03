The Las Vegas Raiders are poised to be sellers ahead of the November 4 trade deadline, and one name drawing attention is former top-10 selection Tyree Wilson. His struggles with the Raiders have opened the door for potential suitors looking to add a developmental edge rusher.

Wilson was named as an interesting trade-block candidate ahead of deadline day, as per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“One interesting name on the trade block that I didn't mention in my Friday notes is former No. 7 pick Tyree Wilson,” Breer wrote. “He's clearly not what Vegas hoped for in 2023, but there's still some promise for the 25-year-old as a supersized edge who can bump inside and rush on passing downs.”

Wilson has appeared in seven games this season, recording 15 total tackles and two sacks. The 6-foot-5, 263-pound defensive end showed flashes early with a sack in Week 1 against New England.

But those modest numbers tell a familiar story for the Texas Tech product. Since entering the league in 2023, Wilson has managed just 10 career sacks across 41 games, production that falls well short of expectations for a top-10 selection.

Head coach Pete Carroll has remained patient with Wilson's development, publicly praising his improvements in footwork and versatility. The staff has deployed him both on the edge and inside, trying to maximize his length and power. Yet the results haven't matched the investment.

Article Continues Below

That's led to Wilson's name surfacing in trade proposals across the league. ESPN's Bill Barnwell floated a change-of-scenery swap, sending him to Chicago for tackle Braxton Jones, while other outlets have explored potential destinations, including Detroit and Dallas, among others.

The Raiders are expected to be sellers at the deadline, with receiver Jakobi Meyers drawing the most attention. However, Wilson represents a cost-controlled asset under contract through 2026 that could appeal to teams seeking edge depth.

Las Vegas sits at 2-6 and appears headed toward another rebuild under Carroll's watch. Trading Wilson would mean moving on from the previous regime's first-round investment, though his limited production could complicate finding the right return value.

As the November 4 deadline looms, Wilson's inclusion on Breer's trade-block list signals that league circles view him as available. Whether that interest translates into an actual deal depends on finding a team willing to bet on untapped potential over proven production.