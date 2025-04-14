Losing to the Los Angeles Clippers was brutal for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

The game went down to the wire as both teams traded blows with one another. They competed until the final seconds of overtime, where the Clippers came out victorious with a final score of 124-119.

Golden State had chances to take the momentum in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime but couldn't take advantage. Green, in particular, missed a critical layup that could have changed his team's fortunes. He reflected on the loss after the game with a simple statement, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

“They got it done. We didn’t,” Green said.

What's next for Draymond Green, Warriors

Draymond Green and the Warriors missed the opportunity to have a full week of rest before the playoffs begin after losing to the Clippers on Sunday.

They had strong scoring performances from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, who combined for 66 points on 22-of-40 shooting from the field, including 7-of-14 from beyond the arc. However, it wasn't enough as James Harden and Kawhi Leonard responded with 72 points of their own. As for Green, he had 14 points, four assists and three rebounds that includes making four triples.

Golden State finished with a 48-34 record on the season, finishing seventh in the Western Conference standings. They averaged 113.7 points on 45% shooting from the field, including 36.3% from beyond the arc. As a result, they took down opponents by a margin of 3.4 points per game.

The Warriors will prepare for their matchup in the Play-In Tournament, being the hosts. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday for the seventh seed. If they lose, they will face the winner between the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks for the eighth and final seed.

Having gone 0-3 in Play-In matchups, their matchup against the Grizzlies presents a chance to get some payback. Memphis ended their playoff hopes in the 2020-21 postseason, paving the way for an intriguing showdown on Tuesday.