By and large, the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off is a rousing success. It's still ongoing at the time of this writing, but regardless of who wins the tournament, it's safe to say that the NHL scored a 50-point slam dunk with it. As for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, it's hard to say the same thing, considering how it was received by basketball fans. For Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, the NBA can potentially learn a thing or two about the NHL when it comes to making the All-Star Game vastly more interesting.

“Sometimes things just get old and kind of need a facelift,” Green said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I know they've done different things to try to get it going. I think what'll be interesting to see is how this 4 Nations thing turns out in hockey. If that turns out great, might have to peek an eye.”

The NHL decided to go with a best-on-best tournament with the 4 Nationss Face-Off instead of traditional festivities for the league's All-Star break. Based on fans' reception and the interest it's been generating from even outside the hockey realm, the tourney seems to have already built a strong case as to why it deserves to be an annual event.

One big problem the NBA continues to have with its All-Star Game is the lack of intensity among the participants. The NHL doesn't have that kind of issue, with players in the 4- Nations Face-Off playing as though their livelihood depends on it. That can't be more apparent than what took place in the first 10 seconds of last Saturday's game between the USA and Canada, which kicked off with three fights in a row.

Those familiar with Green shouldn't be surprised by his hockey reference. For one, he's always expressed his being a fan of San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini, who is the son of Rick Celebrini, the Warriors' director of sports medicine and performance.

Green, who is a four-time NBA All-Star himself, will get back to work with the Warriors on Friday, with Golden State scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings on the road for its first game after the break.