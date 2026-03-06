Rashan Gary hit the news cycle on Friday after a post on Instagram insinuated he was moving on from the Green Bay Packers. There were some reports claiming that the club was trying to trade him recently, but releasing the veteran edge rusher seemed to be the move. New information reveals that the reporting is not true.

The 28-year-old defender deleted the post on Instagram, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. After Insiders stated that Gary was expected to be out of Green Bay, Garafolo leaves the door open that he could remain with the Packers after all.

“Rashan Gary has now deleted his IG post. All options remain on the table for the Packers. As you were.”

Shortly after the post was shared by NFL Insiders, it was reported that Rashan Gary's Instagram account was hacked, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Green Bay has not informed Gary that they plan to release or trade him.

“Per source, Gary has not been told he will be released or traded. In fact, his IG account was hacked, per the source.”

The now-deleted Instagram post was shared all over social media by reporters and fans alike. It was a lengthy announcement, believed to be from Gary, claiming that he was ready for his new opportunity. He also thanked his supporters and his family for encouraging him throughout his tenure with the Packers. It looked like a legitimate post.

“When I got the call in 2019, it was one of the greatest moments of my life, and it always will be,” said Gary in the now-deleted post. “The opportunity to represent Green Bay and Packers Nation across the country and around the world is something I will never forget. Like all chapters in line, this one has come to an end.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me and my family throughout the years,” continued Gary. “The love, the energy, and the memories mean more than words can explain. On to my next stop – nowhere near done yet. All 6'5″, 275… Can't wait.”

Rashan Gary has been involved in rumors since the offseason began. Despite that, Gary has been a solid contributor throughout his career with the Packers. Through seven years in Green Bay, he has recorded 271 combined tackles (154 solo), 46.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries.